World Indonesia, RoK to enhance cooperation in different fields President of the Republic of Korea (RoK) Yoon Suk-yeol will hold a summit with his Indonesian counterpart Joko Widodo in Seoul this week and discuss cooperation in defence, infrastructure and other areas, Korean National Security Adviser Kim Sung-han said on July 25.

World Bangkok braces for sixth wave of COVID-19 outbreaks Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) says it is ready to cope with another wave of COVID-19 pandemic as the city could face tens of thousands of patients by the time it peaks in late August.

World Thailand tightens piracy inspections Thai authority has pledged to tighten its inspection of counterfeit goods, especially in tourist destinations, as they are projected to increase rapidly after the country’s reopening.

World Indonesia eyes foreign loans to support electricity projects Indonesia’s State Electricity Company PLN has said that it will mobilise funding from foreign resources, given that it needs an investment of around 72 trillion ringgit (4.7 billion USD) per year until 2030 in order to support electricity projects.