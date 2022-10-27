Doctor receives APAO blindness prevention award
Doctor Nguyen Viet Giap, Director of Ba Ria-Vung Tau Eye Hospital, has been honoured with the 2023 Asia-Pacific Academy of Ophthalmology (APAO) Outstanding Service in Prevention of Blindness Award.
Doctor Nguyen Viet Giap gives eye check-up to a patent (Photo: baobariavungtau.com.vn)Ba Ria – Vung Tau (VNA) – Doctor Nguyen Viet Giap, Director of Ba Ria-Vung Tau Eye Hospital, has been honoured with the 2023 Asia-Pacific Academy of Ophthalmology (APAO) Outstanding Service in Prevention of Blindness Award.
This is the most prestigious award in the field of ophthalmology of the Asia-Pacific region, which comprises more than 40 countries and regions.
Giap is the sixth member of the Vietnam Ophthalmological Society to receive the award since the association was set up 65 years ago.
In the nomination letter to the APAO Award Committee, Professor Ton Thi Kim Thanh, President of the Vietnam Ophthalmological Society, described Giap as a dedicated, highly skilled doctor with many creative ideas and great contributions to ophthalmological examination and treatment activities and blindness prevention in the community.
Along with directly giving check-up and treatment to tens of thousands of patients, Giap has actively engaged in training activities. He has organised more than 200 training courses to over 2,500 medical staff in localities and schools, along with more than 10,000 consultations events on eye protection in the community.
Particularly, he has given many initiatives in blindness prevention in the community, benefiting more than 114,000 old people. He also established five vision centres in the community, providing high quality glasses to 112,000 people.
The achievements and contributions by Doctor Giap have been recognised domestically and internationally./.