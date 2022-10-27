Society Legislators recommend due attention to income for public sector workers Some legislators have pointed out the need to pay due attention to income and the working environment for civil servants and public employees amid a recent wave of worker resignations.

Society Vietnam to have digital map of relic sites, tourist attractions All relic sites and tourist attractions in Vietnam will be included in a digital map, according to the Ministry of Culture, Sport and Tourism (MCST).

Society National housing area per capita increases The housing area per capita in Vietnam currently stands at 25.5 sq.m, 0.5 sq.m higher than that in 2021, according to the Ministry of Construction.

Society Health insurance to cover 91.05 million people The Vietnam Social Security (VSS) is striving to raise the number of people covered by health insurance to 91.05 million, or 92% of the national population, by the end of this year.