Society Samsung Vietnam to recruit hundreds of engineers Samsung Vietnam on April 12 officially announced the recruitment of engineers, including bachelors in all majors from universities and institutes throughout the country in 2021 with a deadline of submission on 16 May, 2021. The recruiment aimed to expand its research and development (R&D) and production activities.

Society Vietnamese workers receive one-year extension of stay in RoK The Republic of Korea (RoK) on April 13 announced a decision to extend the period of stay for about 115,000 foreign migrant workers, including those from Vietnam, by one year in a bid to relieve labour shortages at small businesses and in farming and fishing sectors.

Society Over 34 billion VND for COVID-19 vaccine purchase in HCM City The Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee in Ho Chi Minh City on April 12 received over 34 billion VND (1.47 million USD) from businesses, local residents and overseas Vietnamese to buy COVID-19 vaccines.

Society Hanoi: Additional 23.7 billion VND raised for sea, island fund As much as 23.7 billion VND (over 1 million USD) was donated by 119 organisations and agencies in Hanoi for the Fund for Vietnam’s Sea and Islands on April 12.