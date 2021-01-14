Health Volunteers get 2nd shot of 25mcg dose of Nanocovax Three volunteers getting the first shot of the 25mcg dose of Nanocovax, the first Vietnamese COVID-19 vaccine to be tested on humans, last December received the second on January 14.

Society COVID-19: Khanh Hoa province told to stay alert as Tet approaches The central province of Khanh Hoa has been asked to stay vigilant in COVID-19 prevention and control, especially when the Lunar New Year (Tet) holiday is just around the corner.

Health One new COVID-19 case brings country’s tally to 1,521 One new imported COVID-19 case was recorded between 6pm on January 12 and 6pm on January 13, raising the infection tally in the country so far to 1,521, said the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

Health COVID-19 tally reaches 1,520 as five new imported cases reported Five new imported COVID-19 cases, all Vietnamese, were recorded between 6pm on January 11 and 6pm on January 12, raising the infection tally in the country so far to 1,520, said the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.