Health Hanoi to inoculate vulnerable adults with fourth dose of COVID-19 vaccines Hanoi is considering injecting the second booster dose, or the fourth dose, of COVID-19 vaccines to vulnerable adults or those who jobs put them at high risk for exposure to COVID-19, starting this month.

Health Long An province, RoK’s Wonkwang University Hospital cooperate in health care Vice Chairman of the People’s Committee of Long An province Pham Tan Hoa on June 6 had a working session with a delegation from the Wonkwang University Hospital of the Republic of Korea (RoK).