The cover of the documents on digital transformation in the tourism industry . (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Tourism Information Technology Centre (TITC) under the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism (VNAT) has published a set of documents on digital transformation in the tourism industry.



The documents, published for the first time, provide an overview of the current situation, solutions and steps to be taken so that stakeholders can carry out digital transformation for sustainable tourism development, contributing to the harmonisation of the process in the industry. They introduce software and apps for tourists, firms, guides and management agencies.



According to the VNAT, digital transformation is an inevitable trend for the tourism industry worldwide. In Vietnam, the application of information technology (IT) and digital transformation is a major policy of the Party and State, with priority given to the development of digital and smart tourism.



The administration has coordinated with partners to build a range of products that apply IT and digital transformation in the tourism industry, thereby bringing convenience to firms and state management agencies as well as tourists, towards forming a tourism digital transformation ecosystem.



VNAT’s website has also been upgraded since August 9. With the new version, users can also experience new multimedia apps such as video clips, photo essays and infographics, which are very popular in the context of digital technology development. Notably, the website is integrated and connected to the social network accounts of the VNAT on Facebook, YouTube and Zalo, facilitating readers to interact on social networking platforms.



According to VNAT deputy director general Nguyen Le Phuc, the launch of the new version is essential to improving the effectiveness of communication work in State management, supporting the resumption of the tourism industry in the new context./.