Culture - Sports Hanoians enchanted by white lotus flowers West Lake is famed for fragrant lotus flowers that captivate the hearts of all Hanoians. Twenty kilometres from the hustle and bustle of the centre of Vietnam’s capital, however, another lotus lake also attracts a host of visitors coming to take the perfect photo.

Culture - Sports SEA Games 31: Vietnamese swimmers set record in men's freestyle relay event The Vietnamese swimming team set a new record at the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31), with a time of 7 minutes and 16.31 seconds, winning a gold medal in the men's freestyle 4x200m relay event on on May 17, the 4th day of competition.