Documentary features President Ho Chi Minh’s building culture of peace
The Vietnam Film Institute has completed a 29-minute documentary on President Ho Chi Minh to mark his 132nd birthday (May 19, 1890).
The film portrays the late President’s transition from patriotism to Marxism-Leninism and his search for a path to national salvation, and the birth of the Democratic Republic of Vietnam, now the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, the first democratic nation in Southeast Asia.
It also highlights the value of the Declaration of Independence delivered by President Ho Chi Minh at Hanoi’s Ba Dinh Square on September 2, 1945.
The work offers an insight into the late leader’s building of the culture of peace for the nation and the era as well, helping audiences at home and abroad understand more about his life and career.
The documentary was first screened on the national TV on May 17 night, and will be broadcast on the National Assembly TV on May 19 night./.