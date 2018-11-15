The documentary series “Sac Mau Nhat Ban” (the Colours of Japan) will return to Vietnam National Television (VTV) this November for a third season. (Photo: thethaovanhoa.vn)



– The documentary series “Sac Mau Nhat Ban” (the Colours of Japan) will return to Vietnam National Television (VTV) this November for a third season to portray the lives of Japanese people.The show is a joint production by VTV and Tokyo Broadcasting System (TBS) Television. The first season of the show was aired in 2016 to highlight the natural beauty of Japan while the second was broadcast last year to show audiences the best of Japanese cuisine.According to chief of the VTV Secretariat and Editorial Board Nguyen Ha Nam, the show is part of events to celebrate the 45th anniversary of Vietnam – Japan diplomatic ties (1973 – 2018). This season will bring to audiences an experience of living with locals in mountainous and coastal areas of Japan.This time, production crews will introduce to audiences a different side of Japan through experiences of the Japanese people’s environmentally-friendly way of life, said Envoy Okabe Daisuke from Japanese Embassy in Vietnam.The five-episode series will explore how locals fish for octopus in Kanagawa; make pottery in Nagasaki; cook with traditional wood-fueled stove in Nouhaku, Mie; catch fish in Wakayama; and take a Japanese bath (Onsen) in Oita.VTV presenter Le Bao An and actress Le Chi, who visited Japanese for the first time for filming, will host the show this year. On their “green tour” to Japan, the pair will take the audience to tranquil villages where people still live close to nature and keep a simple way of life that has existed for hundreds of years.The series will be screened on VTV3 (VTV’s Channel 3) starting from November 23, at 15:20pm on Fridays.The series is part of a cooperation project between VTV and TBS to enhance mutual understanding between the people of Vietnam and Japan.The two televisions groups have produced series together such as “Nguoi Cong Su” (The Partner) in 2013 and “Khuc Hat Mat Troi” (The Sun's Song), as well as the Sasuke Vietnam game show, which have also been shown on VTV3. –VNA