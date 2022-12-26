The month-long exhibition showcases more than 200 valuable documents and artifacts from Vietnam’s first university, to give visitors an insight into the country’s education system, in which two different education systems coexisted: Confucianism and Western education under French rule.

The exhibition is divided into two spaces: static and dynamic, and indoor and outdoor. The indoor exhibition takes visitors back in time, when Quoc Tu Giam passed through each historical milestone, with the beginning of the Ly Dynasty, development under the Tran - Ho Dynasties, culminating in the Le - Mac - Le Trung Hung Dynasties, changes under the Nguyen Dynasty, and the revival of contemporary relics.



More than 200 documents and artefacts, including colour photos for the first time, are on display as well as precious archaeological artefacts proving the birth of Quoc Tu Giam.



Documents and artifacts in the outdoor exhibition showcase Confucian education, including examination regulations, school management, and the ceremony for graduates to return home and thank their ancestors.



Over its 700 years of development, through many ups and downs, Quoc Tu Giam has gone hand-in-hand with the development of Dai Viet elective education and taken responsibility for nursing talent to build the country and leave a good name to generations./.

VNA