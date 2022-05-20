Hotline: (024) 39411349
Doll collection created in honour of Mother Goddess worshipping

Inspired by Mother Goddess worshipping - a UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage - designer Van Anh Scarlet created a collection of figurative dolls based on the ritual, called the “Painting of the Four Palaces”. Devoted to female deities, Mother Goddess worship was established in the 16th century as an alternative to Confucianism.
  • With a passion for Mother Goddess worshipping, Van Anh, owner of the renowned Van Anh Scarlet design brand, wants to develop Vietnam cultural quintessence. (Photo: VNP/VNA)

  • Her inspiration and patience as well as love for Vietnamese culture helps her create such an impressive collection. (Photo: VNP/VNA)

  • Her figurative dolls wear different types of clothes. For example, the De Tam Goddess wears white clothes while the De Nhi Goddess wears green clothes. (Photo: VNP/VNA)

  • Van Anh said she spends two days on the make-up and four weeks to complete the complex patterns on the clothing. (Photo: VNP/VNA)

  • It takes her around 2 days to do the make-up for each figurative doll. Although each is only 60 centimetres in height, the decorative stages take a lot of time. (Photo: VNP/VNA)

  • Through the Painting of the Four Palaces collection, Van Anh, with immense pride in Vietnamese culture, wants to make a contribution to preserving the country’s cultural quintessence for the younger generation while helping them gain a deeper understanding of its intangible culture heritage. (Photo: VNP/VNA)

