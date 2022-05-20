Doll collection created in honour of Mother Goddess worshipping
With a passion for Mother Goddess worshipping, Van Anh, owner of the renowned Van Anh Scarlet design brand, wants to develop Vietnam cultural quintessence. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
Her inspiration and patience as well as love for Vietnamese culture helps her create such an impressive collection. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
Her figurative dolls wear different types of clothes. For example, the De Tam Goddess wears white clothes while the De Nhi Goddess wears green clothes. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
Van Anh said she spends two days on the make-up and four weeks to complete the complex patterns on the clothing. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
It takes her around 2 days to do the make-up for each figurative doll. Although each is only 60 centimetres in height, the decorative stages take a lot of time. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
Through the Painting of the Four Palaces collection, Van Anh, with immense pride in Vietnamese culture, wants to make a contribution to preserving the country’s cultural quintessence for the younger generation while helping them gain a deeper understanding of its intangible culture heritage. (Photo: VNP/VNA)