Business Visitors to Phu Quoc surge in June The number of visitors to the resort island of Phu Quoc, the southern province of Kien Giang, surged strongly in June, with around 140 flights and over 40 ferries and boats carrying tens of thousands of tourists to and from the island each day.

Business Vietnam attracts more than 14 billion USD of FDI in H1 Vietnam reached more than 14 billion USD in foreign direct investment (FDI) in the first six months of 2022, announced the Ministry of Planning and Investment (MPI).

Business Firms advised to be cautious when exporting agricultural products via Lao Cai’s border gate Vietnamese enterprises should be cautious before transporting agricultural products to Lao Cai's Kim Thanh II border gate for export to minimise losses although Chinese authorities are piloting the re-import of these products, according to Ha Duc Thuan, deputy head of Lao Cai Border Gate Management Board.

Business Vietnam-Mongolia cooperation sees significant potential from agriculture: Ambassador Agriculture holds a great potential to help developing cooperation between Vietnam and Mongolia, Mongolian Ambassador to Vietnam Jigjee Sereejav has said.