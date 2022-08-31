Domestic air transport sees strong rebound after pandemic
Domestic air transport has recorded spectacular recovery and breakthrough growth in the first eight months of 2022, according to a report issued by the Airports Corporation of Vietnam (ACV) on August 31.
Domestic air transport sees strong rebound after pandemic. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Domestic air transport has recorded spectacular recovery and breakthrough growth in the first eight months of 2022, according to a report issued by the Airports Corporation of Vietnam (ACV) on August 31.
The report said over 66 million passengers used air service in the last eight months, including 61 million domestic ones, up 19.9% from the 2019 figure.
The number of passengers increased by 40% in June, 42% in July, 40% in August this year, compared to the same period in 2019.
Meanwhile, the volume of goods going through airports in the first eight months of 2022 decreased by 8.7% compared to the same period three years earlier, with the proportion of international cargo going up to 79% from 66% in 2019.
The overall rate of flight delays in the first seven months of this year was 22.41%, the report said.
ACV demanded airports to coordinate in operating, ensuring flight safety and the quality of service in the context of increasing transport volume; strengthen monitoring and control of takeoffs and landings in the coming time.
With an annual growth rate of over 15% in the period 2010-2019, Vietnam is the fifth fastest growing aviation market in the world, and the fastest in Southeast Asia.
However, the COVID-19 pandemic pushed back the development of aviation industry worldwide during the 2020-2021 period, causing negative impacts on the air transport chain, especially Vietnamese airlines.
Due to the closure of the international market, domestic airlines almost completely stopped international operation, while the domestic transport in the last two years saw respective declines of 42.1% and 80% compared to 2019./.