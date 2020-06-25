Domestic air travel sees full recovery post-COVID-19
Noi Bai International Airport has reported full recovery of domestic flights compared to before the COVID-19 pandemic as travel demand is increasing following stimulus efforts by the Government and airlines.
Passengers wait for boarding at Noi Bai International Airport. (Photo: VNA)
The biggest transport hub in northern Vietnam currently receives about 400-450 flights with more than 60,000 passengers every day on average, the majority of which are domestic flights.
Based on flight plans of airlines, the number of domestic flights between the end of June and July is anticipated to grow by 20 percent compared to the same period last year.
According to a representative of the airport, the number of passengers increases sharply during weekends, resulting in several peak hours on certain days.
To meet the increasing demands, Noi Bai airport has carried out a range of measures, such as optimising its infrastructure and facilities, setting up more check-in counters, increasing support and guidance for passengers and adjusting traffic flows.
To ensure smooth flights and avoid overloading, passengers are advised to follow pandemic prevention guidelines and arrive at least two hours in advance for check-in, he said./.