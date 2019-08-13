A plane of Vietjet Air (Photo: VNA)

- Five domestic airlines reported 3,933 delayed flights in July, according to the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV).The airlines, including Vietnam Airlines, Vietjet Air, Jetstar Pacific, Vietnam Air Services Company (VASCO) and Bamboo Airways, operated a total of 29,939 flights during the month.National flag carrier Vietnam Airlines had the highest number of delayed flights with 1,740, followed by low-cost airline Vietjet Air with 1,402 flights.Budget carrier Jetstar Pacfic delayed 602 flights; Bamboo Airways and Vasco reported 103 and 86 delayed flights in the month, respectively.According to the CAAV, the late return of planes was the main cause of delays, accounting for 61.8 percent. Other reasons included airports’ limited infrastructure and services, flight management and operation, weather and technical issues, the agency said.The total number of cancelled flights in the reviewed month was 38, of which Vietnam Airlines had the most with 17 and VASCO ranked second with 14. Jetstar Pacific and Bamboo Airways had no cancelled flights in July.The on-time performance (OTP) rate of Vietnam Airlines was 86.4 percent, Vietjet Air was 87.1 percent, Jetstar Pacific was 82.7 percent.Meanwhile, VASCO and Bamboo Airways's on-time performance rates were 92 percent and 93.8 percent, respectively.The Vietnamese airlines currently operate 48 domestic routes connecting 22 airports.-VNA