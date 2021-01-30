Vietnamese airlines’ on-time performance hits 95.4 percent
Vietnamese airlines’ on-time performance (OTP) from December 19, 2020 to January 18, 2021 reached 95.4 percent, a year-on-year rise of 9.7 percentage points, according to the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV).
Budget carrier Vietjet Air recorded the highest increase rate with 13 percent, hitting 94.2 percent.
In the period, the Vietnamese airlines conducted a total of 19,507 flights, up 35.3 percent against the previous month and down 39.4 percent from the same period last year.
Specifically, 7,290 flights were operated by Vietnam Airlines; 6,457 flights by Vietjet Air; 3,711 flights by Bamboo Airways; 1,447 flights by Pacific Airlines; and 602 flights by Vasco.
CAAV attributed the postponement and cancellation of flights to such factors as weather, technical problems, and services at the airports.
Aviation experts said that the Vietnamese aviation industry’s performance is a bright spot as the COVID-19 pandemic has been seriously affecting the world’s aviation sector.
According to OAG, a global travel data provider with headquarters in the UK, the Hanoi-Ho Chi Minh City route is ranked second among the world’s busiest routes with 1.02 million passengers, just behind the Jeju-Seoul Gimpo route of the Republic of Korea.
To ensure safety of flights, passengers, airport staff and crew members are the top priority of the airlines./.