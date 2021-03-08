Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnamese airlines’ on-time performance (OTP) reached 95.6 percent in the first two months of this year despite complicated developments of the COVID-19 pandemic in several localities.

Data from the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) showed that Bamboo Airways recorded the highest rate of 97.2 percent.

It was followed by national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines and Pacific Airlines, both with 96.7 percent; the newest carrier Vietravel Airlines, 96.5 percent; Vietjet Air 93.6 percent; and Vasco 93.3 percent.

According to experts, the average OTP was much higher than the figure of 86.2 percent recorded in the same period last year.

However, the total number of flights decreased by 36.9 percent year-on-year during the reviewed period.

The aviation sector has taken drastic measures to preventCOVID-19 as directed by the Health Ministry, the CAAV and relevant units, such as spraying disinfectant onto aircraft, offering hand sanitisers at check-in counters and free masks to passengers, and conducting regular maintenance to ensure air quality aboard./.