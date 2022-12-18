Business Over 90% of Tra fish on sale in US are from Vietnam More than 90% of Tra fish (Pangasius hypophthalmus) available in the US market comes from Vietnam, said Vietnamese Trade Counsellor in the US Do Ngoc Hung citing statistics from the US Department of Agriculture (USDA).

Business Vietnam - Singapore innovation centre helps firms transform production The Vietnam - Singapore Industry 4.0 Innovation Centre recently made debut in the southern province of Binh Duong, aiming to not only support startups but also assist manufacturers to carry out reforms and raise labour productivity.

Business Compal Electronics signs investment agreement in Thai Binh province Green i - Park JSC and Compal Electronics, a leading electronics corporation of Taiwan (China) on December 16 signed an agreement on land and infrastructure sublease in the northern province of Thai Binh.

Business CMSC's members post revenue of over 47.8 billion USD in 2022 Negative effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and uncertainties in the global markets caused some enterprises under the Commission for the Management of State Capital at Enterprises (CMSC) to see sharp declines in profits this year, with some even posting great losses and reductions in equity.