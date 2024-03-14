Business Insurance premium revenue rebounds in the first 2 months Total insurance premium revenue in the first two months of 2024 was estimated at 33.9 trillion VND (1.4 billion USD), up 1.6% over the same period last year, the Ministry of Finance’s latest data showed.

Business Vegetable, fruit exports see large potential in Southeast Asia, Middle East: forum The Asian markets, especially Southeast Asia and Middle East, still hold vast potential for Vietnamese vegetable and fruit exports, experts said at a forum regarding the goods held in Ho Chi Minh City on March 13.

Business RoK’s Gyeongbuk, Chungbuk firms engage in business talks in Hanoi Nearly 100 one-on-one business meetings between Vietnamese importers and enterprises from Gyeongbuk and Chungbuk provinces of the Republic of Korea (RoK) have been arranged during a recent trade exchange programme in Hanoi, said the Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency in Hanoi (KOTRA Hanoi).