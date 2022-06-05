Domestic firms to receive consultations on wooden furniture export to Canada
The Ho Chi Minh City Handicraft and Woodworking Association (HAWA) plans to organise a session to give consultations to domestic businesses on exporting furniture and interior decorating products to Canada, a promising market for Vietnam, on June 7.
According to experts, the high demand and positive impacts from the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) are factors making Canada a market with great potential for Vietnamese furniture and interior decorating products.
According to marketinsightsreports.com, Canada's home furniture market is forecasted to expand 6 percent each year in the 2021 – 2025 period.
Statistics showed that in 2021, Vietnam's export of wooden furniture to Canada reached 416.4 million USD, up 27.4 percent year on year and accounting for 16.7 percent of Canada’s total spending on the product in the year.
Currently, Vietnamese products have been available in major supermarket chains in Canada such as COSTCO, IKEA and LEON’S. Particularly, conquering the Canadian market will also open up chances for Vietnam to increase exports to other Northern American markets.
At the consultation session, Vietnamese Trade Councilor and head of Vietnamese Trade Office in Canada Tran Thu Quynh will brief participants on the current market situation and challenges in the Canadian market, as well as the support that the office can given to Vietnamese exporters.
Meanwhile, Pham The Huy, First Secretary at the Vietnamese Trade Office in Canada will highlight some regulations, standards and conditions for exporting wooden furniture and home decorates to Canada.
Representatives from some major Canadian importers will share their experience with Vietnamese exporters.
Within the framework of the session, private consultations will be provided to Vietnamese businesses./.