Business Vietnamese fruits attract attention at festival in Tokyo Activities introducing and promoting litchi and other Vietnamese fruits at the ongoing Vietnam Festival in Japan have attracted attention of a large number of Japanese people.

Business PM Pham Minh Chinh attends 4th Vietnam Economic Forum Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh attended the high-level session at the 4th Vietnam Economic Forum on the theme : ‘Building an independent and self-reliant economy associated with integration in the new normal stage’ on June 5.

Business Firms join hands in training human resources The Vietnam - International Entrepreneurs Connection Club (VIENC) and the American International School Vietnam (AISVN) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on cooperation in training.

Videos Aviation sector ready for summer travel boom The aviation industry is ramping up operations after two years of COVID-19 disruption, with airlines expanding domestic and international flight network and enhancing flight frequency to renowned tourist attractions to serve customers’ travel demand during summer holiday roster.