Domestic flights to HCM City reduced amid COVID-19
Airplanes at Tan Son Nhat International Airport (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) has asked airlines to reduce their domestic flights to Tan Son Nhat International Airport in Ho Chi Minh City as part of efforts to prevent the spreading of the COVID-19 pandemic.
In a document signed by CAAV Vice Director Vo Huy Cuong, Vietnam Airlines, Vietjet, Pacific Airlines, Bamboo Airways and Vietravel Airlines are asked to comply with the plan on domestic flights that was issued on May 31.
Accordingly, the airlines are allowed to operate a total of maximum 63 two-way flights to Tan Son Nhat International Airport each day from June 1-14. Of the number, Vietnam Airlines can operate 28 flights each day, Vietjet 20, Jetstar three, Bamboo Airways 11, and Vietravel Airlines one.
The CAAV also requested the airlines to continue strictly implementing COVID-19 prevention and control measures during flights and at the airport.
The COVID-19 pandemic has been spreading in HCM City in recent days. From May 27, the city has detected 200 locally-transmitted COVID-19 cases./.