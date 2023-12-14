Participants at the workshop. (Photo: VNA)

Quang Ninh (VNA) – A regional workshop on safe and diverse information and communications technology (ICT) infrastructure took place on December 14 in Ha Long city, Quang Ninh province, as part of the Vietnam International Digital Week 2023.

The event attracted representatives from ministries, agencies, policy researchers, and businesses from ASEAN countries and some developed countries like the US, Japan, and the Republic of Korea.

Participants shared experiences, latest information on technology, information security, technology connection, data protection, and ICT industrial systems and key infrastructure.

Domestic and international experts share views on developing safe, diverse ICT infrastructure at the event. (Photo: VNA)

Speaking at the event, Deputy Minister of Information and Communications Phan Tam emphasised that the world is witnessing a rapid development of ICT. This type of ICT infrastructure plays an important role as the foundation to build the digital age, promote economic growth and innovation, and improve quality of life in many different fields.

In Vietnam, the National Assembly has promulgated the amended Law on Telecommunications.

Tam said Vietnam wishes to share the development of safe and diverse ICT infrastructure, next-generation networks, underground cables, satellite information, data security, connectivity, and data management.



ICT includes all technical means used to process information and support communication such as telephones, telecommunications (phone lines, wireless signals), computer networks, audio and video processing equipment and other media. It is applied to create a connected community without limits of space or distance worldwide./.