Business VinFast sells over 29,480 vehicles in 2020 Vietnam’s domestic automaker VinFast, a subsidiary of conglomerate Vingroup, sold a total 29,485 cars in 2020, according to a sales report of the company.

Business Korean firm expands tire cord plant in Vietnam Kolon Industries, an industrial materials producer of the Republic of Korea (RoK), on January 12 said it will expand its tire cord plant in Vietnam to increase exports from the Southeast Asian country, the Yonhap News Agency reported.

Business Hanoi disburses 88.1 percent of public investment by 2020’s end The capital city of Hanoi disbursed close to 34.3 trillion VND (nearly 1.49 billion USD) in public investment last year, representing 88.1 percent of the goal set by the government.