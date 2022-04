Illustrative image (Source: VNA)

The domestic labour market is bouncing back, with 50 million people getting jobs in the first quarter of this year, according to the General Statistics Office ( GSO ).Pham Hoai Nam, head of the Department of Population and Labor Statistics at the GSO, told a press conference in Hanoi on April 12 that although more than 16.9 million people above 15 years old have still been affected by COVID-19, the figure represented a drop of 7.8 million people as compared with the previous quarter, the sharpest decrease since the outset of the pandemic more than 2 years ago.Private business establishments attracted the most labourers returning to work after COVID-19 (55.4 percent), he said, stressing that the average income of labourers has also increased from the last quarter of 2021.