Business Over 6.2 trillion VND mobilised from G-bonds More than 6.2 trillion VND (267.4 million USD) worth of Government bonds were raised at an auction held by the Hanoi Stock Exchange (HNX) on August 12.

Business Can Tho city takes measures to boost economic recovery The Mekong Delta city of Can Tho has taken many measures to combat the COVID-19 epidemic and is determined to achieve the highest possible socio-economic indicators, according to the municipal People’s Committee.

Business Vietnamese products hold dominant position in local distribution network The “Vietnamese people use Vietnamese goods” campaign has helped raise consumer awareness about locally-produced goods and services, Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Do Thang Hai said on August 12.