Business Coffee sector targets 6 billion USD in export turnover in 2020 With the Vietnamese coffee industry currently exporting to 80 countries and territories globally, the sector has already stated its ambitions to reach an export turnover of 6 billion USD in 2020, reported the Voice of Vietnam (VOV).

Business Vietnam’s first cement museum put into operation The first museum of cement sector has been officially put into operation, according to the Vietnam National Cement Corporation (VICEM).

Business Deputy PM asks for stepping up industrialisation strategy Deputy Prime Minister Trinh Dinh Dung on December 20 requested stepping up the implementation of the Vietnam’s industrialisation strategy within the framework of the Vietnam – Japan cooperation towards 2020 with a vision to 2030.