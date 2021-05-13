Domestic real estate market continues to see rosy signs
Illustrative image (Source: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam now has 1,733 real estate firms, up 27.1 percent from the corresponding time last year, according to the Ministry of Construction.
The ministry said the real estate market has shown signs of recovery since late 2020, as reflected through higher transactions and prices.
The number of enterprises that suspended operation stands at only 694, it added.
In the first months of 2021, many major firms have stepped up operation, such as Vingroup with a strategy to build 25 commercial centres and Phu Long Real Estate JSC with high-end apartment building and marine resort projects.
It is forecast that the supply will increase this year as businesses are stepping up investments./.