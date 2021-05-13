Business Free trade deals facilitate fruit and vegetable exports: insiders Free trade agreements are opening the doors for Vietnamese fruit and vegetable firms to increase export revenue this year, according to the Vietnam Fruit & Vegetables Association (VinaFruit).

Business Vietnam’s rubber export value sees surge in four months Vietnam exported 486,000 tonnes of rubbers worth 817 million USD in the first four months of 2021, up 79.6 percent in volume and 111.6 percent in value compared to the same period last year, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.

Business Short video market grows fast amid pandemic The COVID-19 pandemic in the last half of 2020 saw Vietnamese people download and use more phone applications than in 2019, according to the Mobile Application 2021 report from Appota Group.

Business Reference exchange rate up 19 VND on May 13 The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,168 VND per USD on May 13, up 19 VND from the previous day.