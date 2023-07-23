Experts forecast domestic retailers will see a return to profit growth in the fourth quarter and in 2024 thanks to the acceleration of disbursement of consumer loans and improvements in macro-economic conditions.

In fact, in the first six months, retailers encountered various difficulties, yet experts believed that they have gone through the hardest period.

Total revenue from retail sales of consumer goods and services increased 10.9% year-on-year in the first six months of this year to more than 127 billion USD, according to the General Statistics Office.

The 2023 PwC Consumer Insights Survey in Vietnam revealed Vietnamese consumers have drastically adjusted their spending habits with 62% “holding back” on non-essential spending amid the globally rising cost of living./.

VNA