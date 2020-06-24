Society More Vietnamese repatriated from Japan As many as 342 Vietnamese citizens in Japan were brought home safely on a flight on June 24.

Society Da Nang students finish as runners-up in Hong Kong architecture contest A group of students from the central city of Da Nang has won second prize at a competition on international public space design ideas in Hong Kong (China), which was organised by UrbanactionsHK and the School of Architecture at the Chinese University of Hong Kong.

Society HCM City university among Top 25 performers in knowledge transfer The University of Economics – Ho Chi Minh City (UEH) has been ranked among the world’s Top 25 performing universities in income from continuous professional development, which concerns the level of knowledge transfer, by U-Multirank.

Society Vietnam, Switzerland discuss pushing labour collaboration after COVID-19 An online conference took place between Vietnam’s Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs (MoLISA) and Switzerland’s Federal Department of Economic Affairs, Education and Research (EAER) on June 23, discussing ways to enhance the sides’ post-COVID-19 labour cooperation.