Noi Bai caters to an average of 400-450 flights a day with more than 60,000 passengers. Most are domestic flights.

Based on plans from domestic carriers, flights are to increase by 20 percent in July against the end of June.

In order to better serve the growing demand, the airport’s management board has taken active measures to make it easier for passengers to complete procedures, including by maximising the number of check-in counters and security scanners.

Noi Bai airport recommends all passengers observe COVID-19 prevention regulations and instructions./.

VNA