Business Ministry adopts measures to boost sale of agricultural products The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) is carrying out a number of measures to assist farmers in selling their products.

Business Environment tax reduction on fuels to come into life from April 1 Environmental protection tax rates on fuels will be reduced from April 1 under the National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee’s resolution recently signed off by NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue.

Business Vietnam invests over 211 million USD abroad in Q1 Vietnam’s overseas investment reached over 211.45 million USD in the first quarter of 2022, equivalent to nearly 37 percent of that reported in the same period last year, according to the Ministry of Planning and Investment.

Business FLC Group has new chairman after Quyet’s arrest Property developer FLC Group announced on March 31 that Dang Tat Thang will be chairman of the group and Bamboo Airways until a new decision from shareholders' meeting and the board of directors.