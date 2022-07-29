Business Public-Private Partnership law offers little benefit to public projects The Law on Public-Private Partnership (PPP) has been up and running for over one year and a half, but it has made no difference to domestic investment so far, according to experts.

Business Only 40% of international air routes resumed: official Only around 40% of international routes have been restored as compared with the pre-pandemic level, Dinh Viet Thang, head of the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAA), told a meeting held by the Ministry of Transport in Hanoi on July 29.

Business ABAC reports results of third meeting in 2022 The Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Business Advisory Council (ABAC) announced the results of its third meeting in 2022 at a press conference in Ha Long city, the northern coastal province of Quang Ninh, on July 29.