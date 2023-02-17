Business Credit growth projected to reach 14-15% in 2023 The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) has expected credit growth to hit 14-15% this year, leaving a possibility that it might adjust the orientation to suit the actual business situation and developments.

Business Cautious budget landscape expected for 2023 With a view to making a financial disclosure of the state budget, the Ministry of Finance (MoF) has publicised its report on Vietnam’s budget situation estimates for 2023. This shows some caution in formulating budget estimations amid lingering difficulties at home and abroad.

Business Agricultural sector targets attracting 25 billion USD in FDI by 2030 The agricultural sector targets attracting 25 billion USD in foreign direct investment (FDI) by 2030, along with 5 billion USD in loans and 1 billion USD in grants.