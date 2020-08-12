In Malaysia (Photo: malaymail

Kuala Lumpur (VNA) – About 51 percent of Malaysians polled have travelled domestically or are planning to do so since the restrictions of the movement control order (MCO) were lifted, Malaymail reported on August 12.

A survey, conducted by market research firm Vase.ai, gauged 1,080 respondents throughout the recovery phase of the movement control order (RMCO) that began on June 10.

It also found that 56 percent of Malaysians have travelled or are planning to travel for leisure while 16 percent said they have travelled or are planning to travel for work.

According to the survey, Malaysians cited visiting family or friends (46 percent) as the top reason for travelling.

Other reasons given included supporting the local economy (39 percent), and because they feel it is a good time to explore Malaysia (27 percent).

It also found that Penang tops the list (31 percent) of places that Malaysians have travelled to or are planning to visit.

Other top destinations include Melaka (28 percent), Kuala Lumpur (25 percent), Terengganu (23 percent) and Kedah (22 percent).

The survey also found that the main draws for Malaysians are local food (51 percent), followed by affordable local attractions (44 percent) and accommodation (40 percent).

Most Malaysians, or 85 percent, have taken or are planning to follow all standard operating procedures (SOP) as stipulated by the government when travelling./.