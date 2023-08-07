World MRC launches channel to improve public awareness of flood, drought risks The Mekong River Commission (MRC) has launched a channel on Mekong flood and drought forecast to improve public awareness and understanding of the conditions in the Lower Mekong River Basin (LMB).

World Malaysia, Indonesia, EU agree to tackle concerns over deforestation rules Malaysia and Indonesia, the world's largest palm oil producers, have agreed with the European Union (EU) to promote mutual understanding and tackle concerns over the EU Deforestation Regulation (EUDR) and benchmarking via an ad hoc joint task force (JTF) co-chaired by the three parties.

World Thailand expects to export over 8 million tonnes of rice this year Thailand is benefitting from India's rice export ban and has no reason to halt shipments of the grain itself, caretaker Minister of Commerce Jurin Laksanawisit said on August 7.

World Indonesian President: ASEAN should become anchor of world peace Indonesian President Joko Widodo on August 7 suggested that ASEAN member countries should be able to become the anchor of world peace.