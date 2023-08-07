Domestic tourism expenditure rises sharply in Malaysia
The key socioeconomic indicators for some Malaysian states improved in 2022, buoyed by a 248.1% rise in domestic tourism expenditure reaching 64.1 billion RM (14.06 billion USD) versus 18.4 billion RM in 2021, according to the State Socioeconomic Report 2022 released by the Statistics Department Malaysia (DOSM) on August 7.
Chief statistician Datuk Seri Mohd Uzir Mahidin said domestic visitor numbers spiked by 160.1%, reaching a record of 171.6 million visitors against 2021’s 66 million.
He said the resumption of Malaysia’s international borders and its transition to the endemic phase on April 1, 2022 profoundly impacted the country’s socioeconomic landscape, as reflected in Malaysia’s gross domestic product (GDP) which rose 8.7% versus 3.3% in 2021, marking its best performance since 2000.
Mohd Uzir said the reopening of all economic activities, particularly tourism-related industries, helped strengthen the country’s economy.
Statistics show Selangor received the most visitors with 22 million, followed by the Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur and Sarawak each receiving 16.9 million and 15.5 million visitors, respectively.
Domestic tourists rose 337.1% to 65.1 million against 14.9 million in 2021, with Pahang recording the highest growth at 511.8% with 7.8 million arrivals from 1.3 million in 2021.
Kuala Lumpur recorded the highest median income growth at 10,234 RM, followed by Putrajaya and and Selangor, he said.
Putrajaya registered the highest average monthly household expenditure at 8,897 RM.
The country’s inflation increase was driven by an increase in the expenses related to the food and beverage group at 5.8%; restaurants and hotels at 5%; transportation at 4.7% and household furnishings, equipment and maintenance at 3.5%.
Mohd Uzir said the government’s various proactive measures accelerated the economic transition from recovery to consolidation./.
