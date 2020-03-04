Travel Binh Thuan announces tourism stimulus programme Authorities of the south-central coastal province of Binh Thuan on March 3 announced a tourism stimulus programme titled “Oh Wow! Mui Ne”, in a bid to attract more tourists to the province.

Travel Thua Thien – Hue works to help tourism recover Vietnam National Administration of Tourism (VNAT) and officials of the central province of Thua Thien – Hue are seeking for measures to remove difficulties facing the local tourism sector amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

Destinations Nearly 11 million USD for conservation of Hoi An ancient town Authorities of the central province of Quang Nam recently approved to earmark near 11 million USD for a Hoi An ancient town conservation project in the 2020-2025, with orientation to 2030.