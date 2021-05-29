Buddha bathing ritual (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Central Committee of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha (VBS) will hand over 200 million VND (8,600 USD) to the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee in coming days to join hands with the nation in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.



The sum was raised from Buddhist followers nationwide during a week-long Buddha bathing ceremony which was held online from May 19-26, said Most Venerable Thich Duc Thien, Vice President and General Secretary of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha's Executive Council.



Each Buddha bathing ritual is equivalent to a 10,000 VND contribution to the VBS Central Committee’s COVID-19 response fund, which is free for users with unlimited times.



The event drew the participation of tens of thousands of Buddhist followers at home and abroad.



On the occasion, the Vietnam Maritime Commercial Joint Stock Bank (MSB) and the TNG Holdings Vietnam also donated 30 billion VND to anti-pandemic effort.



Specifically, 10 million VND was given to the Vietnam Fatherland Front to serve anti-pandemic efforts and the remaining to the Health Ministry to buy vaccines.



Since 2020, the banking sector, including MSB, has granted over 500 billion VND to social welfare and community support activities./.