Society Vietnamese people in Brunei celebrate Lunar New Year Vietnamese people in Brunei have marked the Lunar New Year (Tet), the biggest and most important traditional festival of their homeland, with a ceremony recently held by the Vietnamese Embassy.

Society Trang An eco-tourism site officially reopens The Trang An eco-tourism site, part of the Trang An Landscape Complex in northern Ninh Binh province, attracted a large number of visitors when officially reopening on February 2 after a long hiatus caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Society Tet away from home of Vietnamese expats in Australia As COVID again spoils traditional Lunar New Year celebrations, Asian-Australians have been forced to keep their usually free-ranging family traditions closer to home, Australia’s ABC News reported.

Society Lunar New Year greetings extended to Vietnamese expats in RoK, Venezuela Vietnamese Ambassador to the Republic of Korea (RoK) Nguyen Vu Tung visited and extended Lunar New Year (Tet) greetings to two Vietnamese-Korean families on February 1, the first day of the Year of Tiger.