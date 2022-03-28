Dong Giang – Gate to Heaven tourism site is invested at 2.6 trillion VND (113.68 million USD) in the first construction phase, spanning 120 hectares across Ma Cooih and Ka Dang mountainous communes in Dong Giang district.



Despite formidable challenges in terms of difficult terrain and the ongoing pandemic, competent sides are working hard to ensure the tourism site can be put into operation in the second quarter of this year.

Since Quang Nam is hosting the Visit Vietnam Year 2022 themed “Quang Nam – A green destination, Dong Giang – Gate to Heaven tourism site is expected to become a new magnet to visitors who love eco and community-based tourism.

Along with creating a locomotive for economic development in the western mountainous area of Quang Nam province, the Dong Giang – Gate to Heaven tourism site will be connected with destinations along the legendary Ho Chi Minh trail and other tourism spots in the delta. Therefore, it is necessary for Quang Nam province to form uniform transport and tourism infrastructure, paving ways for the non-smoke sector to thrive./.



