Culture - Sports Hang Bac street - birthplace of Hanoi’s silver jewellery Hang Bac is viewed as the “most expensive” among Hanoi’s 36 old streets. In the past, people living on this street relied on three major jobs, involving silver ingot and jewellery making, and money exchange.

Culture - Sports Popular Lunar New Year traditions in Vietnam The festival which best epitomises Vietnam's cultural identity is the Lunar New Year or Tet, with a lot of meaningful customs and traditional special foods.

Culture - Sports ​Artisan dedicates life to ritual singing The beautiful melody of traditional instruments and the charming lyrics of chau van (trance ritual singing) have enchanted Ta Thi Bich Loc since she was a small child.