Dong Ho painting – art of daily life

Dong Ho painting is special because it is printed by hand entirely from woodblocks. Each painting has one woodblock for the outline and several others for printing a color. The number of the woodcuts corresponds to the number of colours a painting has. The colours of paint are processed from natural materials Vietnam. The woodblocks are engraved by hand and can be kept for many years. In the photo: A woodblock for the “Rat’s Wedding” painting. (Photo: VNP/VNA)