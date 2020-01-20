The craft of Dong Ho folk painting is a genre of Vietnamese woodcuts originating from the 17th century in Dong Ho village, Song Ho commune, Thuan Thanh district, in the northern province of Bac Ninh.

The art has experienced many ups and downs, and has shrunk from 150 households creating paintings to only 2. Nguyen Huu Qua's family is one of them.

The process of crafting Dong Ho paintings is meticulous with many stages, such as prototyping, plotting, color manufacturing, and painting.

Because Dong Ho paintings are mainly bought and displayed on the occasion of Tet (Lunar New Year), they are often humorous and optimist with many bright and powerful colours like red, yellow or white.

Using the traditional ‘diep’ paper and paints derived from nature, craftsmen print Dong Ho pictures with different themes, ranging from good luck wishes and historical figures to everyday activities and folk stories./.

