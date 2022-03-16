At the award ceremony (Photo: VNA)

Dong Nai (VNA) – As many as 262 organisations and individuals in the southern province of Dong Nai received noble awards of the Party and State for their outstanding contributions in patriotic emulation movements at a ceremony on March 16.



Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan, on behalf of the Party and State leaders, awarded the “Heroic Vietnamese Mother” title to 11 individuals, the Independence Order to five families of martyrs, and the second-class Labour Order to six collectives and individuals.



The third-class Labour Order, the Fatherland Defence Order, the Resistance War Order, emulation flag and certificate of merit of the Prime Minister were also presented at the event.



According to local leaders, Dong Nai was one of the fierce battlefields in wartime where thousands of people laid down their lives to protect the independence and freedom of the Fatherland. Nowadays, many organisations and individuals in Dong Nai have made excellent achievements in the national construction and development cause.



Cao Tien Dung, Chairman of the provincial People's Committee, said Dong Nai was one of the three localities most affected by the COVID-19 pandemic last year, and highlighted efforts and contributions of those who helped take care of people and workers in the COVID-19 fight, especially frontline forces including medical workers, police and army forces.



He expressed his hope that the honoured organisations and individuals will continue to do more, deserving to be typical contributors in their agencies and organisations./.