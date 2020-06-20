Dong Nai anticipates new investment waves
Industrial parks in Dong Nai province in the gateway of the southern key economic zone have been preparing for an influx of foreign direct investment (FDI).
Long Khanh Industrial Zone in Dong Nai province (Photo: baodongnai.com.vn)
According to the management board of industrial parks (IPs) in Dong Nai, the locality now houses 32 IPs with a total area of more than 10,240 ha, with 31 operational.
Up to 50.3 ha of land in the IPs have been leased so far this year, mainly in Nhon Trach 6, Loc An-Binh Son, Dau Giay, An Phuoc and Giang Dien, the board said, adding that priorities have been given to projects with big investment capital and environmentally friendly.
Nguyen Thi Cam Hong, Deputy General Director in charge of Dau Giay Industrial Zone JSC, said some investors from the Republic of Korea (RoK) and Japan came to the industrial zone last May.
Figures released by the provincial Statistics Office show that in the first five months of this year, newly-registered and additional FDI in the locality reached 490 million USD.
In anticipation of new investment waves, Dong Nai has built three new IPs, namely Binh Phuoc in Long Thanh district, Cam My in Cam My district, and Gia Kiem in Thong Nhat district, and proposed expanding many others.
The province has also asked the Government to prioritise inter-regional infrastructure planning, particularly expressways, belt roads and logistics ports to create momentum for the southern key economic zone./.