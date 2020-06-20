Business Viettel among investors of new high-speed under-sea cable ADC The telecom giant Viettel on June 19 announced it is among the members of a consortium developing a high-performance under-sea cable connecting Vietnam, China, Japan, the Philippines, Singapore and Thailand.

Business Phu Tho strives to meet targets amid COVID-19 Despite being severely impacted by COVID-19, the northern province of Phu Tho will still attempt to meet targets set for 2020 rather than making adjustments.

Business HCM City Vietbuild expo to feature nearly 1,800 booths The Vietbuild International Exhibition with the theme Construction – Building materials – Real Estate – Interior and Exterior Decoration will be held in Ho Chi Minh City from June 24 to 28.

Business Insurers keep cash bonus, but rates get lower in 2020 Non-life insurers have cut back cash dividend rates for 2020 by maximum five percentage points as they prepare for a global economic downturn.