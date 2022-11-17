Society Hung Yen moves to develop tourism linked with cultural preservation In the recent past, the Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism of the northern province of Hung Yen has worked to promote traditional culture preservation in connection with tourism development.

Society Dong Nai plans nearly 11,000ha of land for urban projects The southern province of Dong Nai plans to allocate 11,000ha of State-owned land for urban area projects by 2030 to fully utilise its upcoming traffic infrastructure works and industrial parks.

Society Dialogue promotes Vietnam-US labour cooperation The 16th Vietnam-US labour dialogue took place in Hanoi on November 16, gathering representatives from the Vietnamese Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs (MoLISA), the US Department of Labour, and the US Embassy in Vietnam.

Society PM applauds 120-year achievements of Hanoi Medical University Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh attended a ceremony marking the 120th anniversary of the Hanoi Medical University (HMU) and the 40th Vietnamese Teachers’ Day (November 20) on November 16.