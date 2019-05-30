A rendering of the proposed Long Thanh International Airport in the southern province of Dong Nai (Photo: Courtesy of Airports Corporation of Vietnam (ACV)

Dong Nai (VNA) - The administrative boundaries of six communes in Long Thành District, the southern province of Dong Nai, will be officially changed starting in June to make space for the planned construction of Long Thanh International Airport.



The changes were approved by the province’s People’s Council at its meeting on May 28.



On May 29, the People's Committee of Dong Nai province held a ceremony announcing a resolution of the National Assembly's Standing Committee on changes of administrative boundaries of six communes in Long Thanh district.



The six communes are Suoi Trau, Binh Son, Cam Duong, Long An, Long Phuoc and Bau Can.



The People’s Committee of Long Thanh District sent land acquisition decisions to 5,283 households in the communes.



From June, Suoi Trau Commune will be no longer on Long Thanh District’s administrative map as 1,385ha of the commune’s area is included in the project, leaving just 126ha. Only parts of the other five communes will be affected.



Chairman of the commune People's Committee Nguyen Van Hiep said that about 2,300 households with about 6,700 people living in the commune would change their residency to Binh Son or Bau Can communes.



Hiep said the authority had prepared for the change and arranged staff to help residents change their information in legal documents like residency books, identification cards and birth and death certificates if needed.



As a key national project, Long Thanh International Airport has total investment of 336.63 trillion (14.4 million USD) with construction divided into three phases.



In the first phase, a runway and one passenger terminal along with other supporting works will be built to serve 25 million passengers and 1.2 million tonnes of cargo each year. The first phase is expected to be completed by 2025.



In the second phase, one more runway and another passenger terminal will be built to serve 50 million passengers and 1.5 million tonnes of cargo a year. After the third phase, the airport will be able to serve 100 million passengers and 5 million tonnes of cargo a year.



Next month, the Ministry of Transport will submit a feasibility study for the project's first phase to the Prime Minister and the National Assessment Council. If it is approved by the Prime Minister, the council and the National Assembly, work to flatten the land ahead of construction will begin in October, 2020. Construction is expected to start on the first runway in December, 2021 and on the terminal in March, 2022.-VNA