Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

Dong Nai (VNA) – The southern province of Dong Nai recorded a trade surplus of nearly 4.7 billion USD in the first 10 months of this year, the provincial Statistics Office announced on November 2.



Specifically, the province's export turnover hit nearly 20.8 billion USD in the reviewed period, while its imports were over 16 billion USD.



The biggest importers of products from Dong Nai were the US, Japan, China and Europe.



Among the province’s 50 key export commodities, footwear reported the largest value with nearly 4.6 billion USD. It was followed by garments, coffee, machinery and equipment, vehicles and spare parts.



Head of the office Tran Quoc Tuan said that Dong Nai was among the three localities leading the country in terms of footwear exports, with its turnover accounting for 26% of the nation’s total value.



The province is projected to earn over 5 billion USD from the export of footwear this year, added Tuan./.