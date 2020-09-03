Dong Nai eyes more IPs
The southern province of Dong Nai wants the Government to approve three new industrial parks in this year’s national development plan to attract investments post-COVID-19.
Dong Nai is planning to build and expand industrial zones to be ready for the new wave of investment after the Covid-19 pandemic passes. (Photo: VNA)
To be located in Long Duc, Cam My and Long Thanh districts, they will have a combined area of over 6,800ha.
The Cam My zone will be the largest at nearly 3,600ha while the Long Thanh zone will be more than 2,600ha.
Cao Tien Sy, head of the Dong Nai Industrial Zones Authority, said 40 new FDI projects with a total investment of 168 million USD had been licensed in the first half while 53 existing ones would add 479 million USD.
The 647 million USD attracted so far is 60 percent of the full-year target, he said.
More foreign and domestic businesses in the province's industrial parks have been increasing their investments and expanding, he said, adding that many of the former are focusing on Việt Nam because of its membership of many free trade agreements.
The province has 32 industrial zones covering over 10,240ha, one of which has not begun operations yet.
It also plans to expand three existing industrial parks because they are nearly full, Dau Giay by 75ha, Long Khanh by 500ha and Tan Phu by 170ha.
Chaiman of the Dong Nai People’s Committee Cao Tien Dung said rapid construction and expansion of industrial zones would help the province attract investment once the pandemic is controlled and allot lands to key sectors like supporting and processing industries to enable the country to get deeper into global supply chains.
Numerous ongoing national infrastructure projects such as Long Thanh International Airport and Vung Tau - Bien Hoa railway and expressway are enhancing Dong Nai's attractiveness as an investment destination./.