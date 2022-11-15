Dong Nai focuses on building model new-style rural areas
The southern province of Dong Nai, a leading locality in implementing the national target programme on new-style rural area building, is making efforts to continue to promote the building of exemplary new-style rural areas.
An organic vegetable farming model in Lang Minh commune of Xuan Loc district, Dong Nai province (Photo: VNA)
Major targets of Dong Nai is to make its rural areas prosperous, increase income of rural residents and narrow down the gap between rural and urban areas in all fields.
Le Huu Thien, Vice Chairman of the provincial Farmers’ Union, said that along with actively engaging in the production development movement, local farmers have supported each other to rise up in life.
So far this year, the union's chapters at all levels across the province have raised more than 29 million VND in cash, nearly 9,500 working days, 11 tonnes of fertilizers, more than 6,500 tonnes of pesticides, and nearly 154.4 tonnes of food, as well as nearly 8.3 tonnes of seeds to support nearly 2,000 poor farmers.
Meanwhile, local farmers’ awareness of applying science and technology, accessing market, and building farm produce trademarks has been greatly improved, said Thien.
He said that after completing the building of new-style and advanced new-style rural areas, the province is focusing on in-depth rural development with an aim to put rural areas in an equal position to urban areas.
In the time to come, the province will associate the new-style rural area building with industrialisation and urbanisation process, while developing the infrastructure system and forming production chains to ensure sustainable markets for local farm produce, he added.
According to a new set of criteria for new-style rural communes and another for advanced new-style rural communes for the 2021-2025 period that were issued earlier this year, a new-style rural commune has to meet 19 criteria in many fields, including planning, socio-economic infrastructure, economy and production, socio-culture and environment. The criteria are specified for different regions.
Specifically, a new-style commune must have 80 percent of its farming area with active irrigation systems. In general, per-capita income must be 48 million VND (2,100 USD) per year on the average in 2022. In particular, the per-capita income is 39 million VND for northern mountainous and north central regions, while it is 53 million VND for the Red River Delta and Mekong Delta regions, and 63 million VND for the south eastern region.
The communes should have effectively operating cooperatives and production-selling connection models, implementing origin tracking regulations on their major products and developing farming areas meeting VietGAP standards.
At the same time, they must satisfy criteria on health care insurance coverage, the rate of malnutrition among children under five years old, and the rate of residents having electronic medical records.
They must show strong performance in environmental protection, especially waste treatment system, along with criteria on food safety.
Meanwhile, an advanced new-style rural commune must meet all criteria of a basic new-style rural area and have higher standards across all 19 criteria, according to the decision.
Particularly, the per-capita income in an advanced new-style rural commune is 58 million VND per year on the average in 2022, and varies from 47 million VND to 76 million VND per year in different regions./.