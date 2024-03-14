Dong Nai given authority to implement Bien Hoa airport project
The People’s Committee of the southern province of Dong Nai has been entrusted with the authority to implement the Bien Hoa airport project under the public-private partnership (PPP) model.
With a convenient location near large residential areas, the Bien Hoa airport is now a Grade 1 military airport spanning about 967 hectares, of which approximately 50 hectares are available for civil aviation planning. (Photo:baodongnai.com.vn)
This was decided as Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha on March 13 signed a document regarding the investment in the airport, in which he requests the Ministries of Defence, Planning and Investment, Finance, and Natural Resources and Environment, and relevant agencies to coordinate and support provincial authorities in the project implementation process.
According to the Prime Minister’s decision approving the overall national airport system development plan for 2021-2030 with a vision to 2050, Bien Hoa Airport is a domestic airport for dual-use operation in the period.
The facility is located in Tan Phong ward, Bien Hoa city, approximately 25km northeast of Tan Son Nhat International Airport and about 32km northwest of the Long Thanh International Airport. With a convenient location near large residential areas, it is now a Grade 1 military airport spanning about 967 hectares, of which approximately 50 hectares are available for civil aviation planning./.