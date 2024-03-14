Society Vietnam remains high human development country: UNDP Resident Representative Vietnam has remained a high human development country through the difficult years of the COVID-19 pandemic, and human development continues to be a focus of the country’s development strategy, UNDP Resident Representative Ramla Khalidi said, as the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) announced its new report on late March 13.

Society Thanh Hoa takes drastic measures to combat IUU fishing The People's Committee of the northern central province of Thanh Hoa on March 13 held a conference to deploy urgent tasks and solutions to combat illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing.

Society Gac Ma soldiers remembered in ceremony in Quang Binh A requiem was held on March 13 in the central province of Quang Binh in remembrance of the 64 soldiers who laid down their lives defending Gac Ma (Johnson South) Reef in Vietnam’s Truong Sa (Spratly) 36 years ago.

Society French agency releases photo book on Dien Bien Phu campaign The French Defense Audiovisual Agency (ECPAD) has made public a photo book on the Dien Bien Phu campaign in Vietnam, including never-before-seen images, on the occasion of its 70th anniversary.