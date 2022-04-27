– A memorial and burial ceremony was held in Nhon Trach district of the Central Highlands province of Dong Nai to lay to rest 28 martyrs of Army Corp 10 under the Rung Sac (Sac Forest) Commando.The ceremony saw Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam, head of the National Steering Committee on the Search, Repatriation and identification of Remains of Fallen Soldiers.President Nguyen Xuan Phuc, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue and Standing Member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat Vo Van Thuong sent flowers to pay homage to the soldiers.The martyrs were laid to rest at Nhon Trach Martyrs' Cemetery Park.Earlier in March, a family in Nhon Trach district, while dredging a pond, discovered two sets of remains. Receiving the information, local authorities came to the site and defined that they were the remains of two martyrs. Relevant agencies expanded the search area and discovered the remains of 26 more martyrs. After the identifying process, they concluded that they were the remains of 28 soldiers of the Army Corp 10 of the Rung Sac Commando, who had fallen during the war against the US./.